

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corporation (EQT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $502.06 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $4.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.4% to $2.04 billion from $3.48 billion last year.



EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $502.06 Mln. vs. $1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $4.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.04 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.



