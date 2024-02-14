

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWF.PK), a manufacturer of beverages and pharmaceuticals products, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 197.049 billion yen for the full year, higher than 191.387 billion yen in the previous year, mainly helped by growth in revenue.



Net profit increased to 112.697 billion or 139.15 yen per share from 111.007 billion yen or 135.07 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the year grew to 2,134.393 billion yen from 1,989.468 billion yen a year ago.



Looking forward, the company expects profit before tax of 219 billion yen on revenue of 2,270 billion yen for fiscal 2024.



