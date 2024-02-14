Bambuser AB: Bambuser's Resilient Stance: Solid Performance and Disciplined Cost Measures Prevail in Challenging Climate

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser reports a Q4 2023 ARR of SEK 107.2 million, representing a quarter over quarter decline of 7% at constant exchange rates ("CER"). The Adjusted EBITDA was SEK -27.8 million, in line with implemented cost enhancements. The last twelve-month free cash flow improved with SEK 37.1 million year over year. The cash balance closed at SEK 272.1 million, which is sufficient to take Bambuser to positive cash flow.

In a strategic move, Bambuser divested its influencer marketing business, Relatable, during the quarter. This transaction, while resulting in a non-cash loss of SEK 85.5 million, had a positive impact on cash flow, contributing SEK 12.7 million.

Bambuser signed several new contracts with enterprise customers in the quarter, including Belkin (consumer electronics), Auto Mercado (supermarket chain based in Costa Rica), and HiFi Klubben (retailer of high-quality audio and visual equipment). The Company further renewed and expanded its partnership with the Matas (leading Danish health and beauty retail chain).



Q4 2023 Key highlights

ARR of SEK 107.2 million, -21% y/y and -7% q/q at constant exchange rates ("CER").

Net Sales of SEK 44.1 million (59.3) with SaaS revenue growth of -22% y/y and -9% q/q.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -27.8 million (-25.7), representing a -60% margin, -20%p. y/y and -6%p. q/q.

Free Cash Flow of SEK -37.6 million (-21.6), representing a -85% FCF margin, -49%p. y/y and -8%p. q/q.

End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 272.1 million (378.5), which is sufficient to take Bambuser to positive cash flow.

Successful divestment of Relatable allows Bambuser to concentrate its resources on developing the world's leading video commerce platform.

The full Q4 2023 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 290 brands from 50+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Turku, and Los Angeles. The company's rapidly growing team speaks more than 40 languages and 50% of its senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to

Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

