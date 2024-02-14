

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L), a provider of water and wastewater services, Wednesday said it is reaffirming its full-year financial outlook following the continued strong trading after interim results.



In November, the company had expected fiscal 2024 revenue to increase by about 150 million pounds.



In the latest independent Institute of Customer Service Index survey, United Utilities was ranked as the number 1 Water and Sewerage Company, and the 5th utility company out of 31. This independent survey benchmarks over 280 organisations across many brands and sectors, the company said in a statement.



However, United Utilities said its Outcome Delivery Incentive (ODI) performance was impacted by the bad weather by about 25 million pounds. The company currently sees Net ODI outperformance of around 40 million pounds for the full year.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on May 16.



