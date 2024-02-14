

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a German food and beverages company, said on Wednesday that it is investing 18 million euros or $20 million in a technology center to produce alternative proteins in the state of Wisconsin.



The center will manufacture sustainable alternatives to meat, dairy, seafood, and egg in the U.S.



The new food tech hub in the 10,000 square-meter building will pilot microbial, cell-based, and plant-based foods.



The new GEA campus in Janesville is scheduled for spring of 2024, with the opening to follow one year later.



The Group also intends to promote the training of biotechnology specialists in the center.



The new investment marks GEA's second investment in a new food hub, which fast-tracks innovations from the lab to commercial-scale food manufacturing.



Last year, GEA had inaugurated its technology center focusing on cell cultivation and fermentation in Hildesheim, Germany.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken