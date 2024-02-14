

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $131 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $3.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.30 billion from $2.29 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $131 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.30 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken