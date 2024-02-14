

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.23 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $8.83 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.24 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $89.53 million from $96.24 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $4.23 Mln. vs. $8.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $89.53 Mln vs. $96.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $80 - $90 Mln



