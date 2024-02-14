

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $757 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $890 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $964 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $6.86 billion from $7.38 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $757 Mln. vs. $890 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $6.86 Bln vs. $7.38 Bln last year.



