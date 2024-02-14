

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.146 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $668 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.146 Bln. vs. $668 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46



