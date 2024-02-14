

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy came out of recession in the final quarter, boosted by increased household consumption, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.3 percent sequentially in the December quarter, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in the previous quarter, which was the third successive quarterly contraction.



On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 1.8 percent over the quarter as consumers spent more on durable goods, services, and other goods.



Government consumption increased by 0.4 percent, while investments in fixed assets dropped by 2.1 percent. Both exports and imports of goods and services rose by 0.3 percent.



During the whole year 2023, the overall economy expanded 0.1 percent compared with 2022.



In December, the annual growth in household consumption eased to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in November. Data showed that they bought more services but fewer goods.



Dutch exports fell 1.6 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 5.4 percent decline in November. This was the seventh successive decrease in a row.



