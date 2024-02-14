

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $19.95 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $2.22 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.30 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $516.76 million from $436.52 million last year.



BGC Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $19.95 Mln. vs. $2.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $516.76 Mln vs. $436.52 Mln last year.



