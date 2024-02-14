Four Nines Gold Inc.: Dennis McHarness Former VP of Kinross Appointed to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Dennis McHarness to the Four Nines' Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. McHarness has broad experience in the natural resources sector, with nearly three decades devoted to the global minerals exploration and extraction business. Over his career, he has developed and managed a diverse portfolio of lands and mineral rights holdings, with responsibilities in numerous countries. He was responsible for many strategic acquisitions and asset sales in support of exploration, project development, and operations, and in the creation of two valuable royalty portfolios He specializes in creative transactions, building sound relationships with local, state, and federal stakeholders in support of the minerals business, and working with NGOs to achieve solutions that include resource conservation and protection.

Dennis was mostly recently Vice President of Global Lands for Kinross Gold Corporation, until his retirement in 2022. He also served in U.S. government relations and provided strategic support to the company's corporate development team on a number of projects. Mr. McHarness also helped to develop Meridian Gold Company, serving as its Manager of Land and Business Development, generating and acquiring strategic land and business opportunities in the U.S., Latin and South America.

Mr. McHarness holds a B.S. from the School of Forestry at Oregon State University. He is also a co-founder and director of a highly regarded youth mentoring non-profit organization.

Charles Ross, CEO, President, and Director of Four Nines, said, "I welcome Denny to the Four Nines Board of Directors. He is a highly accomplished mining executive with a diverse and impressive set of skills, valuable to the Four Nines team as we advance exploration of our Hayden Hill project."

The Company has cancelled a total of 570,000 stock options granted to directors, officers, and consultants.

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. has the right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Mine from a Kinross Gold USA Inc. subsidiary. The Company is exploring and developing the project in mining-friendly Northern California. Hayden Hill is a former producing mine with 99,862.42 meters of drilling in 742 holes and no systematic property exploration since the mine closed in 1997. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

