WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
14.02.24
16:46 Uhr
391,10 Euro
-3,50
-0,89 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
389,90390,9017:16
390,10391,2017:16
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2024 | 15:50
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illumina Named One of America's Most JUST Companies and Included in the 2024 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Illumina:

For the fifth year in a row, Illumina has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC. Illumina ranked #29, out of the top 100, and second in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Over 1,000 of the largest publicly-traded U.S. companies were evaluated on key issues across the categories of employees, communities, the environment, customers, and shareholders.

Also for the fifth consecutive year, Illumina has been included in the 2024 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, which aims to distinguish companies that have demonstrated strengths in environmental sustainability. This year, Illumina's S&P Global ESG Score is within the top 15% of more than 7,800 companies assessed.

These two recognitions reflect Illumina's continued commitment to be a sustainable and responsible company. They also are a testament to Illumina's dedication to supporting and empowering all of our stakeholders as we unlock the power of genomics to improve human health.

Explore how we are shaping a more sustainable and equitable future for all through genomics here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/illumina
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
