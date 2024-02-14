Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Orea Mining Corp. (TSX: OREA) (OTCQB: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) ("Orea" or the "Company") is providing an update to its default status report last filed on January 30, 2023. The Company reports that it has exhausted all possible options to move the Company and the Montagne d'Or gold project forward due to the extenuating circumstances resulting from international sanctions imposed against its joint venture partner Nord Gold plc ("Nordgold").

Nordgold is solely responsible under the terms of the joint venture to fund all project expenditures, with Orea being fully carried. Nordgold has not provided funding in nearly 2 years since the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, and under sanctions regulations, Orea is also restricted from directly funding Montagne d'Or expenditures. Orea's proposal to acquire Nordgold's 55.01% interest in Montagne d'Or received approvals or non-objections from all applicable jurisdictions but was not approved by the Canadian government. Orea's situation has become untenable with no viable legal path for Orea to advance the Montagne d'Or project in the absence of Canadian government approval.

Effective immediately, all officers including the CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary have resigned, and all directors have also resigned from the board. Prior to its resignation, the Board appointed Danielle Sweeting as an authorized signatory. Mrs. Sweeting will be identifying suitable professionals and advisors to proceed, if applicable, with the orderly wind-up of the Company. Mrs. Sweeting is a long-time employee, familiar with all of the Company's systems and records.

Further, the Company advises that it will not be filing its audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis, and the Annual Information Form (AIF) for the year ended September 30, 2023, including the CEO and CFO certifications that were due to be filed by the required regulatory filing deadline of December 29, 2023.

Danielle Sweeting

Authorized Signatory

Orea Mining Corp.

For more information contact:

604-634-0970

ir@oreamining.com

