

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Humanitarian chief has warned tat the ongoing Israeli military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza and put a fragile humanitarian operation at death's door.



Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said in a statement that the scenario that has been long dreaded is unraveling at alarming speed.



More than half of Gaza's population - well over 1 million people - are crammed in Rafah, staring death in the face: They have little to eat, hardly any access to medical care, nowhere to sleep, nowhere safe to go.



They, like the entire population of Gaza, are the victims of an assault that is unparalleled in its intensity, brutality and scope.



More than 28,000 people - mostly women and children - have been killed across Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health.



For more than four months, humanitarian workers have been doing the near-impossible to assist people in need, despite the risks they themselves were facing and the traumas they were enduring.



'But no amount of dedication and goodwill is enough to keep millions of people alive, fed and protected - while the bombs are falling and the aid is choked off,' Griffiths said.



He added that humanitarian workers who are shot at, held at gunpoint, attacked and killed.



'We lack the safety guarantees, the aid supplies and the staff capacity to keep this operation afloat'.



The Government of Israel continues its deadly military operation ignoring calls from the international community warning against the dangerous consequences of any ground invasion in Rafah.



