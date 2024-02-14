WALLIX significantly improves non-financial performance and receives EthiFinance ESG Ratings gold medal

EthiFinance ESG Ratings score of 72/100;

13-point improvement in one year;

25 points above sector average;

EthiFinance ESG Ratings gold medal awarded by Ethifinance.

Paris, February 14, 2024 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software developer and expert in privileged access management (PAM), was awarded a score of 72/100 and a gold medal by EthiFinance ESG Ratings agency.

The EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2023 campaign awarded WALLIX a score of 72/100, up 13 points in one year.

The score was awarded in respect of non-financial data for 2022 on the basis of 140 criteria spanning four main themes: environment, social, governance, and external stakeholders.

WALLIX significantly outperformed the sector average of 47/100 and was ranked 16th among the 234 companies covered by EthiFinance ESG Ratings in the Information Technologies sector. The Group came 36th out of 458 companies generating turnover less than €150 million, beating the category average by 31 points. Lastly, WALLIX ranked 79th out of the 349 French companies surveyed by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, scoring 14 points above the average in this category.

This performance and the significant increase in ratings reflect the progress achieved through the Group's CSR initiatives.

Having obtained the silver medal the previous year, WALLIX's stellar ESG performance last year prompted EthiFinance ESG Ratings to upgrade its award to gold status.

Next publication: Full-year 2023 results, March 21, 2024

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software developer and world leader in the Identity and Access Management market. With a strategy based on innovation and agility, WALLIX's mission is to simplify cybersecurity for its clients worldwide. The WALLIX range of solutions is distributed by a network of over 300 resellers and integrators worldwide, and WALLIX supports nearly 3,000 organizations across more than 90 countries in securing their digital transformation.

The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and managers, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding, are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations, as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.WALLIX.com | info@WALLIX.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press Relations - Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

+33 6 24 03 26 52 / acdudicourt@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l2lsaZltYWrKmW+eY8aXZ2OXbmZnk5TFa2LLxmmalZeYam9knGZoasmXZnFll2hs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84236-cp-ethifinance-eng-vdef.pdf