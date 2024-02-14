

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $108.80 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $84.27 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.23 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $754.09 million from $661.39 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $108.80 Mln. vs. $84.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $754.09 Mln vs. $661.39 Mln last year.



