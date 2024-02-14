

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $90.8 million or $0.23 per share, compared to a loss of $45.0 million or $0.11 per share last year.



Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders was $319.9 million or $0.79 per share, compared to $264.2 million or $0.65 per share last year.



Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $308.1 million or $0.76 per share, compared to $295.5 million or $0.73 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter rose to $1.16 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.14 per share on revenues of $1.15 billion.



Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company expects net income per share of $0.00 to $0.11, Nareit FFO per share of $2.94 to $3.05 and Normalized FFO per share of $3.07 to $3.18.



