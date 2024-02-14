

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate company Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Wednesday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.



FFO for the fourth quarter totaled $524.5 million or $5.54 per share versus $406.9 million or $4.39 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, FFO increased to $690.8 million or $7.30 per share from $657.8 million or $7.09 per share in the previous year's quarter.



Earnings stood at $227.5 million or $2.40 a share, compared to $128.7 million or $1.39 a share prior year.



Analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $2.17 a share for the quarter.



Revenue increased to $2.11 billion from last year's $1.87 billion.



Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted FFO of $3.306 billion to $3.376 billion and revenue of $8.793 billion to $8.893 billion for the fiscal year 2024.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken