

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $274 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $860 million, or $4.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.8% to $1.57 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $4.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

