

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $31.89 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $41.53 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The GEO Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.58 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $608.28 million from $620.68 million last year.



The GEO Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $31.89 Mln. vs. $41.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q4): $608.28 Mln vs. $620.68 Mln last year.



