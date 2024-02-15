CRH plc, the leading provider of building materials solutions, will publish its full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 2:00am ET (7:00am GMT) followed by a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00am ET (1:00pm GMT). CRH's results and the related presentation will be available at www.crh.com/investors/results-presentations.

CRH invites investors and members of the public to register for the event at www.crh.com/investors. Upon registration a link to join the call and dial-in details will be made available.

A replay of the webcast will be available on crh.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

Contacts:

CRH at +353 1 404 1000

Tom Holmes, Head of Investor Relations