CRH today announced the acquisition of Ary Corporation, a leading provider of building materials solutions headquartered in Canon City, Colorado. This acquisition expands CRH's Americas Materials Solutions business in the state of Colorado, enhancing its ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in Colorado and surrounding states.

Ary Corporation complements CRH's Americas Materials Solutions business in the western U.S., expanding its aggregate reserves position with the addition of more than 25 sand and gravel locations. Additionally, Ary brings five fixed asphalt plants and two portable asphalt plants, nine ready mixed concrete plants, as well as paving and construction services.

"We are delighted to welcome all Ary Corporation employees to the CRH family," said Scott Parson, President, Americas Materials Solutions, CRH. "The acquisition expands our existing footprint in Colorado and presents CRH with attractive opportunities for development and growth. As North America's leading integrated supplier of aggregates, asphalt, ready mixed concrete and construction services, we look forward to serving customers in Colorado with our unique combination of building materials, products and solutions."

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

For more information visit: www.crh.com

