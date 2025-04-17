DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH), a provider of building materials solutions, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Nancy Buese as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12.Nancy will lead CRH's global finance operations and help drive the company's strategy, efficiency, and long-term growth.Nancy had previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Baker Hughes Company and Newmont Corp.In the pre-market trading, CRH is 0.38% lesser at $84.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX