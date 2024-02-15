

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden, members of his Cabinet, and the Administration will kick off its fourth Investing in America Tour to highlight how Bidenomics and the President's Investing in America agenda are growing the economy and delivering for Communities in the country.



When the tour kicks off Thursday, the Administration will announce nearly $1 billion for airport terminal projects that will modernize airports for the 21st century, the White House said.



Over the course of the tour, President Biden and Administration leaders will make major announcements, it added.



The tour will also underscore how under President Biden, cities and towns across the country that have historically been left behind are making an economic comeback. A recent report found that economically distressed counties are receiving a disproportionate share of the private sector investment in industries of the future targeted by the President's agenda, including clean energy and semiconductors and electronics. This complements similar findings by the Treasury Department.



Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will travel to Pennsylvania to highlight the Administration's continued progress towards delivering clean water for every American, including those in communities that have too often been overlooked.



First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin to highlight the importance of career-connected learning programs that prepare high school and community college students for jobs in growing sectors.



Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg will travel to Minnesota to highlight the Administration's investments in transportation infrastructure.



Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will travel to Pennsylvania and Michigan for events to discuss how the President's economic agenda is lowering health care costs, spurring a small business boom, and creating economic opportunity across the country.



Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will travel to Virginia, Ohio, and Delaware to highlight how investments are addressing legacy pollution, investing in Indigenous communities, and strengthening climate resilience in habitats and communities.



Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will travel to California to highlight how investments are making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events. Secretary Vilsack and White House Director of Domestic Policy Neera Tanden will also travel to North Carolina to highlight the progress toward closing the digital divide and investing in rural America. This trip will kick off a new Investing in Rural America Regional Event Series.



Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su will travel to Oregon; Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will travel to North Carolina, Mississippi, and New Hampshire; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge will travel to Ohio; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will travel to North Carolina and Hawaii; Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will travel to California and Washington state; and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will travel to South Carolina.



