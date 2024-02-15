

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $477 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $426 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $8.95 billion from $8.19 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $477 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $8.95 Bln vs. $8.19 Bln last year.



