

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):



Earnings: $77.94 million in Q4 vs. -$418.11 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.22 in Q4 vs. -$1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.73 million or $0.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $1.30 billion in Q4 vs. $1.47 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.10) - (-$0.04) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.13 - $1.19 Bln



