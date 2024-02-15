

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), while reporting higher fourth-quarter results, on Thursday issued fiscal 2024 outlook, expecting earnings to be weak on a reported basis, but higher on an adjusted basis with improved sales.



For fiscal 2024, the company projects earnings per share of $8.95 to $9.15 and adjusted earnings per share of $9.70 to $9.90.



Analysts on average expect the company to earn $9.84 per share for the year, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total sales growth is projected between 3 percent and 5 percent, with automotive sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent and industrial sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.



In fiscal 2023, earnings per share were $9.33 on a reported and adjusted basis, with sales growth of 4.5 percent to $23.1 billion.



Further, GPC's Board of Directors approved an approximately 5 percent increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend for 2024. The quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share is payable April 1 to shareholders of record March 1.



In its fourth quarter, Genuine Parts' earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $316.88 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $251.98 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $316.88 million or $2.26 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3 percent to $5.59 billion from $5.52 billion last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken