

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $17 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $3.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.7% to $1.01 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $17 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $3.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.60



