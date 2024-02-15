

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southern Co. (SO):



Earnings: $855 million in Q4 vs. -$87 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.78 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $700 million or $0.64 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $6.05 billion in Q4 vs. $7.05 billion in the same period last year.



