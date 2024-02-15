

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



Earnings: $1.7 million in Q4 vs. $22.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q4 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $139.8 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.31 per share Revenue: $630.4 million in Q4 vs. $595.0 million in the same period last year.



