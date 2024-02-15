

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.00 to $1.04 per share on revenues between $2.40 billion and $2.44 billion, with organic revenue growth of 4.1 to 5.1 percent.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.07 per share on revenues of $2.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items



