

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is up over 406% at $6.59. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is up over 226% at $3.59. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 74% at $3.93. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is up over 48% at $9.47. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (MHUA) is up over 40% at $1.56. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) is up over 31% at $2.73. AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up over 23% at $57.96. Informatica Inc. (INFA) is up over 19% at $36.10. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is up over 18% at $43.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is up over 18% at $12.90. SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is up over 18% at $4.17. Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) is up over 16% at $1.26. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is up over 13% at $1.18. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) is up over 12% at $1.46.



In the Red



Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) is down over 34% at $1.54. Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is down over 28% at $1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) is down over 25% at $12.96. Brera Holdings PLC (BREA) is down over 23% at $1.26. Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is down over 20% at $18.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is down over 20% at $6.37. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is down over 20% at $1.03. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is down over 19% at $2.89. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TELO) is down over 18% at $9.67. Manchester United plc (MANU) is down over 15% at $18.15. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is down over 12% at $14.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is down over 9% at $17.39. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 9% at $1.54. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) is down over 8% at $4.66.



