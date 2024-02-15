LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces Marketing Partnership Featuring Smoke Lab Vodka

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is glad to announce its strategic marketing partnership with Smoke Lab Vodka. LQR House is going to leverage its expansive platform with a marketing campaign to drive traffic and sales for Smoke Lab Vodka on www.CWSpirits.com.

LQR House is going to use its influential network of 550 individuals to spotlight Smoke Lab's distinctive vodka, particularly its Aniseed and Saffron flavored variants. Smoke Lab Aniseed Flavored Vodka presents refreshing notes of fennel and licorice, creating an enticing palate. Meanwhile, Smoke Lab Saffron Vodka blends Kashmiri Saffron with sweet Indian spices, delivering a dessert-like mouthfeel.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, remarked, "I believe that aniseed or saffron-infused vodka are very unusual and stand out on shelves, offering a remarkable departure from the ordinary flavors. In our view, blending these herbs with vodka adds a level of complexity to crafting cocktails, and we're thrilled to bring awareness to Smoke Lab's vodka." Mr. Dollinger also emphasized the value of marketing partnerships for LQR House, stating, "Our marketing collaborations not only contribute to our revenue through paid marketing services but also help us to drive sales on our ecommerce platform. We believe that it's a win-win scenario for both LQR House and our esteemed partners."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Smoke Lab Vodka

Smoke Lab Vodka , is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship tailored for the discerning palate. This spirit undergoes a five-fold distillation process with ultra-modern charcoal filtration, embodying innovation and sophistication. Its outstanding quality is affirmed by multiple accolades, including the esteemed Sip Awards, where it clinched the consumers' choice award in 2022. Explore the array of awards of Smoke Lab Vodka on its official website . This smooth yet fiery libation may serve as the perfect companion for various occasions, whether it be lively dance floors, cocktails under the stars, spontaneous boat rides, table service at preferred clubs, or a cozy night in with cards. As one of India's first Premium Vodka, according to its representatives, Smoke Lab is the creation of one of the world's largest and most esteemed spirits producers. Elevate any moment with the exceptional taste of Smoke Lab Vodka, setting a new standard for contemporary indulgence.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Investor and Media Contact:

info@lqrhouse.com

SOURCE: LQR House Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com