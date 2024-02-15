

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Chemical company, Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY.PK), Thursday announced that it has signed a deal with Arsenal Capital Partners to acquire Seal For Life Industries LLC, a supplier of protective coating and sealing solutions. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The combination is expected to enhance the company's product portfolio, market expansion, and MRO business growth.



Seal For Life, employing more than 650 workers, made sales of around 250 million euros in 2023, the company stated.



On Wednesday, Henkel's closed at $16.91, down 0.76 percent on the Other OTC.



