

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Travel company TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), Thursday announced a partnership with Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) for additional flight volume, expansion of a variety of tour packages, and digitalization of business segments.



'We are pleased to announce this partnership with TUI, which will enable TUI customers to now book Ryanair flights, seats, and bags as part of their holiday package with the guarantee that they will have full price transparency of Ryanair products...,' said Dara Brady, Director Marketing & Digital at Ryanair.



The company further informed that the booking option for Ryanair flights, covering all significant tourist destinations, will soon be available in the upcoming weeks.



On Wednesday, TUI's stock closed at $6.99 on the Other OTC.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken