Medical Care Technologies, Inc.: Infinite Auctions / Medical Care Technologies Celebrates Investor Support with Ambitious 2024 Plans

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Infinite Auctions (OTC Pink:MDCE), a frontrunner in the auction industry, extends its heartfelt appreciation to its valued investors and stakeholders for their continued support and confidence in the company's vision and mission.

As we embark on a new year, we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting business strategies with a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and driving sustainable growth. As a result, Infinite Auctions / MDCE will be announcing a series of upcoming developments and initiatives that will shape the future trajectory of the company. These new initiatives will transform and refine our approach to every aspect of the business from marketing strategies to new partnerships, breadth of product offerings, back office operations and public compliance.

"In 2024, we are poised for evolution," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions / MDCE. "We are committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We believe that the steps we take in 2024 will drive value for our shareholders and firmly entrench Infinite Auctions as a leader in our industry."

"We are thrilled to share that we have several developments on the horizon, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks and months," added Mr. Perkins. "These initiatives underscore our unwavering dedication to our shareholders and our collective vision for the future of collecting and memorable fan experiences. The goal of these updates is to ensure transparency and open communication with all our shareholders and partners."

Infinite Auctions / MDCE extends its gratitude to both its longstanding investors and its new partners who share our vision for growth and success. Together, we look forward to a year of progress, collaboration, and achievement.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. seeks to capitalize on the fast-growing memorabilia and collectibles market by consolidating companies in the collectibles space and acquiring high value collectible assets. The company is negotiating multiple joint ventures and developing new platforms to create additional revenue streams from our memorabilia asset portfolio.

About Infinite Auctions LLC.

Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors, professional athletes and sports teams to partner and or consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning of game-worn sports memorabilia, including jerseys, helmets, bats, and other items worn or used by athletes in professional sporting events. The company also auctions high-end sports cards, trading cards, fine autographs, Americana, and other valuable antiquities. Infinite Auctions also offers a private sale brokering program that connects sellers and buyers outside of auction for quicker sales.

Contact Information:

https://www.infiniteauctions.com

https://www.instagram.com/infiniteauctions/

https://www.twitter.com/bidsellconsign

https://www.medcaretechinc.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC

1-480-645-0750

contact@medcaretechinc.com

