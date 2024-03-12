Medical Care Technologies, Inc.: Infinite Auctions to sell Michael Vick's NFL Debut Jersey for Charity

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Infinite Auctions, is thrilled to announce the auction of Michael Vick's historic rookie NFL debut jersey, set to begin on March 29, 2024 and end on April 26, 2024 with a portion of the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of America. This jersey holds significant historical value as it was worn by Michael Vick during his very first regular-season game in the NFL on September 9th, 2001. Vick represented the Atlanta Falcons in a match against the San Francisco 49ers.

"In addition to owning Vick's NFL Debut jersey, the lucky winner will also have the exclusive chance to meet the star and get the jersey signed, adding an extra layer of value and excitement to this remarkable auction event," emphasized Marshall Perkins, CEO at Infinite Auctions.

As the first dual-threat quarterback selected at #1 in the 2001 NFL draft and the pioneering first African American quarterback chosen first overall, Vick's impact on the game transcends mere statistics; it reshaped the very fabric of the quarterback position. Vick's journey is one of the most compelling narratives in the annals of sports history, a saga marked by triumphant ascent, turbulent setbacks, and the most legendary comeback in the history of the NFL. As arguably the most electrifying quarterback in NFL history, Vick captivated audiences with his unparalleled athleticism and inspired an entire generation of fans and athletes alike.

The jersey, initially classified as an ordinary inventory item within our collection at Infinite Auctions, underwent a transformative discovery when the photo match authenticators at RGU Real Game Used identified it as worn during Michael Vick's inaugural regular season NFL game. Recognizing the significance of this finding, we seized the opportunity to utilize this item to support a charitable cause.

To underscore the significance of this iconic piece of NFL history, consider the following remarkable sales: Colin Kaepernick's 2011 Rookie NFL Debut jersey commanded an impressive $128,000 in December 2020, while Peyton Manning's Rookie NFL Debut jersey fetched a staggering $348,000 in August 2021.

For more information and to participate in the auction, visit www.infiniteauctions.com

"Within the Medical Care Technologies / Infinite Auctions sphere, notable progress is underway. Stay tuned for updates!" CEO Marshall Perkins affirmed.

About Infinite Auctions (a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. OTC Ticker:MDCE) Infinite Auctions LLC provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format.

Source: Infinite Auctions (a subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. OTC Ticker:MDCE)

Contact Information:

https://www.infiniteauctions.com

https://www.instagram.com/infiniteauctions/

https://www.twitter.com/bidsellconsign

https://www.medcaretechinc.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC

1-480-645-0750

info@infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com