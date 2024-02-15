

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ocean State Job Lot has recalled Calipso 'Combi' and Tiller & Rowe 'Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed' citing fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recalled products come with an opaque cover with vents, a storage shelf below the garden bed, and a removeable grid to space out seedlings.



The impacted products featuring the garden bed portion and legs in gray, and the interior liner in lime green, have an assembled height of 32' x 15' x 39'.



The agency stated that about 12,800 affected products, manufactured in France, were sold through Ocean State Job Lot stores in New England for $70 to $90, and nationwide through Home Lot online at Amazon, Ebay and Walmart from August 2019 through October 2023 for $100 to $150.



The recalled products were imported and distributed by Ocean State Jobbers Inc., of North Kingstown, Rhode Island.



The agency said that the affected greenhouse products could overheat and pose a fire hazard, resulting in property damage and injury.



So far, the company has received 10 reports of overheating of the recalled products, including one report of injury.



The agency urged the customers to stop using the recalled products immediately and return it to the Ocean State Job Lot stores for a full refund.



The agency advised the Home Lot customers to mark the affected products with a 'DO NOT USE' sign and send the images to the e-commerce site for a full refund.



Similarly, Husqvarna had recalled its gas-powered grass trimmers last week citing fire hazards.



