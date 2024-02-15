

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of nearly 1,800 Electrolux Group's Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges manufactured between October 2023 and November 2023.



The reason behind the recall is a detachment risk of the control panel, which may lead to electrical shock or electrocution, posing a significant threat to the safety of consumers.



It is strongly recommended that consumers immediately stop using the affected ranges and contact Electrolux Group for complimentary repair or professional installation of a new control panel.



Until the range is serviced, it is best to avoid using it and disconnect it until repaired by an authorized servicer.



Although no incidents or injuries have been reported, consumers are still advised to visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to check if their specific serial number is part of the recall.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

