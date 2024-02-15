

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):



Earnings: $82.02 million in Q4 vs. -$84.38 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q4 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$72.5 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.28 per share Revenue: $58.36 million in Q4 vs. $27.35 million in the same period last year.



