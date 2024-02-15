

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty (DLR), Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.1 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net loss of $6.1 million or $0.02 per share.



Funds From Operations for the quarter was $483.6 million or $1.53 per share, compared to $439.9 million or $1.45 per share last year.



Core FFO per share was $1.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $1.37 billion, up from $1.23 billion last year.



Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company expects earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.95, Core FFO per share of $6.60 - $6.75, and FFO per share of $6.20 - $6.35.



