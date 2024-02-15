

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.49 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $81.80 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.36 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.6% to $818.27 million from $1.13 billion last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $12.49 Mln. vs. $81.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $818.27 Mln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $810 - $830 Mln



