

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $229.8 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $217.4 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.82 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $229.8 Mln. vs. $217.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



