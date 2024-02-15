

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release January figures for non-oil domestic exports, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, NODX was down 2.8 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD7.778 billion.



Japan will see December results for its tertiary industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a reading of 0.20 after showing -0.80 in November.



Malaysia will release Q4 data for gross domestic product and current account. GDP is expected to have expanded 3.4 percent on year, up from 3.3 percent in the previous three months. The current account showed a surplus of MYR9.10 billion in Q3.



South Korea will provide January data for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were down 7.8 percent on year and exports jumped 18.0 percent for a trade surplus of $0.30 billion.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.



