

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $121 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $108 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $0.96 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $121 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $0.96 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



