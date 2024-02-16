

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $335 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $3.44 billion from $4.03 billion last year.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $335 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $3.44 Bln vs. $4.03 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken