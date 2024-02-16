Das Instrument 0OV1 IT0005043507 OVS S.P.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.02.2024

The instrument 0OV1 IT0005043507 OVS S.P.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2024



Das Instrument TLV1 MXP4987V1378 GRUPO TELEVISA CPO A,L,D EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2024

The instrument TLV1 MXP4987V1378 GRUPO TELEVISA CPO A,L,D EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2024



Das Instrument 0UK GB00B9MRZS43 UK OIL+GAS LS -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.02.2024

The instrument 0UK GB00B9MRZS43 UK OIL+GAS LS -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2024

