

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including digital electric smokers, climbing sticks, bicycle helmets and fuel bottles citing various reasons.



The recall involves Char-Broil LLC's digital electric smokers due to risk of electric shock; FeraDyne Outdoors LLC's Rhino Climbing Sticks for fall and laceration hazards; Bell Sports Inc.'s Bell Soquel Youth Bicycle Helmets citing risk of head injury; and WAOLi's BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles due to risk of poisoning, burn, and flash fire. All these impacted products were manufactured in China.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



Char-Broil Digital Electric Smokers



Columbus, Georgia -based Char-Broil's recall involves Char-Broil digital electric smokers with model descriptions of Digital Electric Smoker, w/Window, Black w/Window, Medallion, Connected, and XL. About 211,700 units were sold in the United States and about 3,440 units were sold in Canada.



These electric smokers, intended only for outdoor use to cook without charcoal, sold in black and stainless-steel finishes.



The products were sold at Lowe's, Menards, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, HSN.com and Charbroil.com from April 2015 through January 2024 for between $300.



According to the agency, the smokers can leak electrical current during use, posing an electric shock hazard.



The recall was initiated after Char-Broil received 79 reports of consumers who experienced a minor electric shock from touching the smokers while in use, including one report of a consumer developing a finger blister after the shock.



FeraDyne Rhino Climbing Sticks



Superior, Wisconsin-based FeraDyne's recall involves about 8,900 units of Rhino branded 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks with model name 'RTSL-24', used in game hunting. They have extended tree braces with angled steps in six four-foot stick sections.



They were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other sporting goods stores nationwide from January 2021 through December 2023 for about $100.



The climbing sticks can break at the weld point, posing fall and laceration hazards to consumers. The recall was initiated after FeraDyne received nine reports of the recalled climbing sticks breaking, resulting in three reports of laceration injuries.



Bell Soquel Youth Bicycle Helmets



Irvine, California-based Bell Sports' recall involves Bell Soquel Youth helmets made prior to September 2021 only. The helmets were sold in various colors in the U.S. and Canada. About 2,425 units were sold in the U.S. and about 2,400 in Canada. The impacted model's name is 'Soquel' and 'B0726Y', with a date code of August 2021 ('8/21') or earlier.



They were sold at Fred Meyer, Walmart and other stores nationwide, and online at www.Amazon.com from January 2017 through January 2024 for between $25 and $50.



Bell Soquel Youth Helmets' strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied, and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.



However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled product.



BRS and BULin Liquid Fuel Bottles



China-based WAOLi's recall involves about 500 units of portable liquid fuel bottles manufactured from February 2023 to July 2023, sold individually and as a pair. The BRS bottle is orange with a black cap and was sold in 500mL, 530mL, and 750mL capacities.



The BULin bottle is red with a red cap and was sold in 1500mL capacity.



These products were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from February 2023 through November 2023 for between $12 and $40.



The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children. The 530mL BRS bottle was manufactured after the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act (PFCSA) became effective and lacks a flame mitigation device, posing a flash fire hazard.



However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far related to the recalled product.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

