

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) said that Fariyal Khanbabi has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the company with immediate effect. Steve Blair, currently a non-executive director of the company, has agreed to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, Germany, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK and the USA.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken